2021 HWC Special Edition Ford Raptor Could Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2017 Raptor
You can own a 2017 Ford F150 Raptor for only $30, but there’s a catch. Hot Wheels has launched its own version of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, and while it does look pretty amazing, it won’t cost you the same $49,520 you would have had to pay when the original F-150 Raptor launched. This Hot Wheels goes by the name “2021 HWC Special Edition,” and it’s offered with a spectraflame light brown paint, that’s combined with camouflage patterns and intricately detailed graphics. The exterior is complete with Real Riders Baja Wheels, a matte black tailgate, a smoke-lined windshield, and a full-metal, black-painted chassis. On this specific model, the hood and tailgate even open, and on the inside, you’ll find a similar color theme.www.topspeed.com
