Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 HWC Special Edition Ford Raptor Could Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2017 Raptor

Top Speed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can own a 2017 Ford F150 Raptor for only $30, but there’s a catch. Hot Wheels has launched its own version of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, and while it does look pretty amazing, it won’t cost you the same $49,520 you would have had to pay when the original F-150 Raptor launched. This Hot Wheels goes by the name “2021 HWC Special Edition,” and it’s offered with a spectraflame light brown paint, that’s combined with camouflage patterns and intricately detailed graphics. The exterior is complete with Real Riders Baja Wheels, a matte black tailgate, a smoke-lined windshield, and a full-metal, black-painted chassis. On this specific model, the hood and tailgate even open, and on the inside, you’ll find a similar color theme.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford F150#Hwc#Ford F 150 Raptor#Hwc#Hot Wheels#Real Riders Baja Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Hyundai Mustang Is The Better Mustang

When you live in India, a 1969 Ford Mustang is the kind of car you might only see on movie screens or perhaps one time at a show where someone had the exotic vehicle on display. They’re not lucky like us in America where we have classic Mustangs just sitting in fields, rotting away because we’re going to “fix it one day” or whatever. So you have to admire the initiative of Dream Customs India because the shop took an old Hyundai Accent and turned it into a ’69 Mustang clone… sort of.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Your Ford Raptor Is Too Small—Meet the MegaRexx MegaRaptor

The brains at MegaRexx Trucks apparently thought the Ford Raptor was just too small, too vanilla of a truck. Tires? Too small. Engine? Who needs spark plugs? Body lines? Those need some fiberglass. The goal for the MegaRexx MegaRaptor was to fit 46-inch tires under a heavy duty, diesel-powered Ford platform and outfit the truck with a lifted suspension, body armor, and loads of custom fiberglass work to round it out. Here's how it happens.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Finally Getting The Engine It Deserves

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is offered in several trims and engines. GM's goal, like that of its Ford and Ram rivals, is to have something for everyone, ranging from the basic $29,000 Work Truck all the way to the luxurious $53,000 High Country. There's a range of trims in between, including the Trail Boss. Its name perfectly describes what it can do.
MotorTrend Magazine

The 775-HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Is a Modern SVT Lightning

Shelby revealed its newest Ford F-150 muscle truck during the 2021 Monterey Car Week. It's called the 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake, and with 775 horses, it's the most powerful street truck that Shelby has ever made. It also ranks very highly among the most powerful trucks, period. Those are...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Supra Widebody Kit Ready To Snap Necks

The Toyota GR Supra was designed to be a tuner car, and you may laugh at its BMW underpinnings all you want, but since when has a premium brand lending its skills to a mainstream brand ever been a bad thing? Wald International couldn't care less about what's underneath the A90 Supra - all that matters is that it looks epic. Recently, the Japanese tuner has worked on other BMW products like the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but its best work is certainly done on cars styled by its home country. Hence, the tuner has turned its attention to the GR Supra with two neck-breaking body kits.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Torino GT Packs A 428 Cobra Jet

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Costs Less Than Old Ford Ranger Did A Decade Ago

Since the Ford Maverick debuted earlier this year, many comparisons have been made to the Hyundai Santa Cruz. They are the only two compact pickups offered in the United States so it's a natural comparison, but what about the Ford Ranger? In this instance we don't mean the current mid-size model, but the previous-generation compact pickup that left the scene in 2011. The Maverick is its spiritual successor, after all.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Want the Cheapest Ford Maverick? You Get a Basic Touchscreen

No Sync3 here, but you'll still have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's something special about a no-frills base model that just gets back to basics. Ford in particular has been killing it with entry-level variants of the Bronco, but most notably, the upcoming 2022 Ford Maverick, which has an affordable starting price and the right blend of technology. And our favorite, of course, steel wheels.
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.
LifestylePosted by
Motor1.com

Just 2 Weeks Left To Enter To Win Rare 200-MPH Cadillac CTS-V

Only 162 Championship Editions were made, and only 86 in Crystal White Tricoat. Enter now while you still can for a chance to win the ultimate super sedan: a 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition. Winning this 200-mile-per-hour Caddy also comes with $27,000 cash to pay for taxes. It should come with another $27,000 to pay your inevitable speeding tickets, but that's on you. With a minimum donation of just $25, we'll even DOUBLE your entry tickets as a bonus. Just hurry and enter today before the window closes on August 31.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy