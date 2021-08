Highland Local School District is taking nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. In order to be eligible for nomination, candidates must have graduated in the Class of 2011 or before. Coaches and/or administrators may also be nominated as long as they have been removed from coaching and/or service to Highland Local School District for five years. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 30. The class induction will be Dec. 3 at Highland High School.