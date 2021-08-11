Whip Around Downeast Maine Wednesday August 11 [PHOTOS]
I was up at sunrise this morning, 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11th, expecting or rather hoping to see a gorgeous sunrise from the Downeast Tower Cams. However, it was another foggy morning. We can expect drizzle this morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The good news for everyone who likes HOT temperatures it's going to be much warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the 80's! Check out the photos from this morning.wdea.am
Comments / 0