Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Whip Around Downeast Maine Wednesday August 11 [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
Posted by 
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was up at sunrise this morning, 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11th, expecting or rather hoping to see a gorgeous sunrise from the Downeast Tower Cams. However, it was another foggy morning. We can expect drizzle this morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The good news for everyone who likes HOT temperatures it's going to be much warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the 80's! Check out the photos from this morning.

wdea.am

Comments / 0

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whip#The Tower#Low Tide#Early In The Morning#Route 1a
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Northeast Harbor, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
Related
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

This Video Of Lubec, Maine Shows Off the Beauty of Where the Sun Rises First in the Nation

If you want to be one of the first to see the sunrise on the mainland of the United States, you need to take a trip to Lubec, Maine. 100 years ago, this little coastal town had about 3300 residents but today is less than half that number with just 1300. The look of Lubec is probably what most people think of who have never been to Maine, despite Maine having so much to offer away from the coast as well. There's no denying the quaint, beauty of town though.
Blue Hill, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Saturday is The Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival

Blue Hill is a place to be this Saturday. The Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival is this Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm. The Festival will, once again, partner with Maine2000.org, to celebrate “207 turning 201” this year. Correct, we missed so many activities for year 200 of statehood...
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Here’s Why Growing Currants Or Gooseberries In Maine Is Illegal

Growing fruit in Maine is already a challenge. Ever try to grow anything? Like anything at all? I'm trying to grow pumpkins this year, and it's going awfully. Like, super bad. My dog loves pumpkin, and I like to mix it with his food, so I thought this would be perfect. But instead, I have a raised bed full of weeds, and not one single pumpkin anywhere to be found.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Two Emergency Water Rescues at Acadia Require Life Flight

Life Flight was called to Acadia National Park twice on Saturday for water-involved injuries. Park officials say the first incident happened at Sand Beach, when a visitor flagged down a lifeguard to assist an 18-year-old man in the ocean. Several bystanders assisted Park Rangers, including a trauma nurse. The teen was stabilized by loading him on a backboard before being evacuated from Sand Beach up to the parking lot where a Bar Harbor ambulance was waiting. The ambulance took the patient to a waiting Life Flight helicopter and he was flown to Bangor at approximately 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told Rangers that the man had been seen diving in shallow water just before he was hurt.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Going Stir Crazy? Help The State of Maine Track Critters

If your kids are anything like my kids, when August comes around, they start to climb the walls. At my house, when the kids get super rambunctious, we like to play a game of I-spy. It usually engages their brains and their sense of competition for a few minutes. The trickier they try to get, the longer it takes, which is usually a good thing.
Mount Desert, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Mitts is Missing in Mount Desert

Have you seen Mitts? He is around 16 years old and is an indoor/outdoor cat. He went out on Friday August 6th and hasn't returned home. He lives at 562 Sound Drive in Mount Desert. He is black with long hair with 4 white paws and white on his chest and face.
LifestylePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend Celebrates Maine’s Famous Fruit

Do you eat any blueberries over the weekend? In any form?. Okay if you didn’t, today is another day of summer in Maine, but this past weekend was the First Wild Blueberry Weekend. If you didn’t hear anything about it, prior to Friday night or Saturday morning, the announcement by the State government flew mostly under the radar last month. But that’s alright. We love our blueberries, and we’ll continue to consume them this time of year.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

This Downeast Maine Hike Has Ocean Views + Abandoned Silver Mine

Not only does this hike have a beautiful panoramic view of the coast, but it also has an interesting history. Pigeon Hill in Steuben is a worthy addition to your summer bucket list. At 317 feet above sea level, Pigeon Hill's summit is the highest in Washington County. From the bald granite peak, hikers can take in the incredible ocean views, distant coastal mountains, and many nearby islands.
Southwest Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

August 4th – National Coast Guard Day

August 4th is National Coast Guard Day! It's a day to honor your favorite "Coastie". The Coast Guard was founded on August 4th, 1790, so happy 231st birthday!. Downeast Maine is lucky to have Coast Guardsmen stationed in Southwest Harbor, on the Clark Point Road. They normally hold a open house every year in July during the Flamingo Festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy