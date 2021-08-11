What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill and how it could benefit everyday Americans

Infrastructure reform has been the talk of Washington, D.C., for years. The Trump and the Biden Administrations both made it a high priority, and the issue has now come to a head in Congress. In July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $715 billion INVEST in America Act (H.R. 3684) along a largely party-line vote. After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the U.S. Senate moved decisively to pass a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill followed by a $3.5 trillion partisan Budget Resolution just prior to starting recess on August 11, 2021. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to return to session on August 23, 2021 to take up both Senate-passed measures. While the prospects for infrastructure reform becoming law are stronger than they have been in years, there are a number of potential pitfalls that could derail the efforts this fall. The following is a summary of the current state of play in this August recess which will soon become an incredibly busy fall.