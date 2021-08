Rents in Hong Kong are poised to increase further as soaring house prices deter would-be buyers and push them into the rental sector, according to property analysts. The average price of a lived-in property hit a new high this month, according to a closely watched index. The price gauge of second-hand homes compiled by Centaline Property Agency soared to a record of 191.34 in the first week of August, surpassing the previous high from June 2019, just before Hong Kong's street protests began to wreak havoc on the city's economy.