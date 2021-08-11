Cancel
North Tonawanda, NY

NT student to receive Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Tonawanda High School student Sophia Scime has been selected to receive the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to AFS-USA. The prestigious award is given annually to just 250 American high school students nationwide. Conditions permitting, students will be traveling from August 2021 to June 2022. As a CBYX scholar, Scime intends to spend the […]

