NT student to receive Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship
North Tonawanda High School student Sophia Scime has been selected to receive the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to AFS-USA. The prestigious award is given annually to just 250 American high school students nationwide. Conditions permitting, students will be traveling from August 2021 to June 2022. As a CBYX scholar, Scime intends to spend the […]www.kentonbee.com
