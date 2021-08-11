Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dems’ $3.5T budget gets Senate approval in latest win for Biden

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
CW33
CW33
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Tax Deductions#Ap#House#Gop#Senate Budget Committee#Americans#Pentagon#D N J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Why Democrats doubt Afghan exit will hurt ‘resolute’ Biden at the midterms

The downfall of Afghanistan has led President Joe Biden into his most precarious political position yet, but it is still unclear whether this will spell bad news for the president’s party in the coming months.A Reuters Ipsos poll conducted Monday this week showed Mr Biden’s approval rating dropped by seven points to 46 percent after the Taliban conquered the nation, which sent the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani into exile and Americans saw images of Afghans clinging to a plane as it took off. That was down from 53 percent from Friday.Mr Biden has said he stands firmly behind his decision...
U.S. PoliticsQuay County Sun

Spending ballooning under Biden

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
Presidential Electionmillardccp.com

The Biden blowout is just beginning

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that is...
Pawtucket, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Tilchin: An open letter to Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

William Tilchin, of Pawtucket, is a longtime Boston University history professor (now emeritus) whose books and essays focus primarily on the presidency and foreign policy of Theodore Roosevelt. Dear Senators Manchin and Sinema,. I am writing this letter in an effort to persuade you of the urgent necessity of setting...
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Jeffersontown, KYsomerset106.com

Senator Mitch McConnell And Congressman Hal Rogers Weigh In On Afghanistan Situation

A crowd of desperate Afghans surrounded U.S. military airplanes at the Kabul airport on Monday, clinging onto the outside in an attempt to escape the country as their own president fled a day earlier amid the Taliban uprising. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visited Jeffersontown on Monday to discuss the deteriorating situation. McConnell said what we’ve seen is an unmitigated disaster; a stain on the reputation of the United States of America. McConnell said he never supported the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan during President Barack Obama’s administration or President Donald Trump’s, and he doesn’t support it now under President Joe Biden. Congressman Hal Rogers sent a statement after President Biden addressed the nation about the take-over Monday saying the current situation in Afghanistan is a complete and total disaster. He said there may have never been a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces, but there was certainly a better way. On Monday, Biden stood by his decision to withdraw troops. McConnell called on him to send “enough” troops back into the country to rescue as many Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. as possible, adding he fears what will happen to the Afghan women and children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy