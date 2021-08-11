Bestselling author Stephanie Land will speak about her fight with poverty
Stephanie Land will give her insights about homelessness and poverty when she speaks on Aug. 14 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. Land can talk about these situations with authority, because her memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” a 2019 New York Times bestseller, documents her life as a working single mother who lived with her family in a homeless shelter.www.parkrecord.com
