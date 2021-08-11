Cancel
Park City, UT

Bestselling author Stephanie Land will speak about her fight with poverty

By Scott Iwasaki
Park Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Land will give her insights about homelessness and poverty when she speaks on Aug. 14 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. Land can talk about these situations with authority, because her memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” a 2019 New York Times bestseller, documents her life as a working single mother who lived with her family in a homeless shelter.

