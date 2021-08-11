Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Batman Movie: First Look at McFarlane Toys’ Black and Red Batman

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile The Batman is still months away from release, fans can get a glimpse at the black-and-red version of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit courtesy of McFarlane toys. Todd McFarlane shared a look at the McFarlane Toys work office via his Instagram page. Perhaps by accident, McFarlane's tour offered a shot of the black-and-red Batsuit Batman action figure standing atop what appears to be a base resembling a rooftop with a gargoyle. Whether this figure represents an actual moment in Matt Reeves' movie or is a particular variant inspired by early posters for the film remains unclear. You can take a look below.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
John Turturro
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcfarlane Toys#The Batman#Batsuit Batman#Amc Theatres#Thebatstan#Riddler#Empire Magazine#Sfx Magazine#Gotham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn’t Make A Batman Movie For DC Films

James Gunn says he would have been interested in helming a Batman project for DC Films if Matt Reeves wasn’t already working on his film. James Gunn has always been one of the most transparent directors in the industry, giving fans great insight into how the Hollywood machine churns out hit after hits. Gunn has been extremely vocal about how his time at DC films was positive, and how he was given complete creative reign over The Suicide Squad, which debuted on HBO Max and cinemas last evening. While DC allowed Gunn to work on the standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, the studio originally envisioned the Guardians of the Galaxy director spearheading a Superman project.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Batman: Last Knight on Earth 5-Pack

McFarlane Toys has been dominating the toy market with their impressive DC Multiverse, Mortal Kombat, My Hero Academia, The Witcher, and many more figure lines. The man himself, Todd McFarlane, announced that they would be launching their very own online toy store McFarlaneToysStore (here), which is filled with all of their goodies. From statues to action figures, this store will have it all, and they have revealed their first Store Exclusive with a special 5-Pack DC Multiverse set. Coming out of DC Comics, the Batman: The Last Knight on Earth figure wave returns with a massive 5-pack figure box set with all four figures and the Build-A-Figure Bane.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Flash Set Pic Offers Best Look Yet At Ben Affleck’s Batman Stunt Double

Ezra Miller’s The Flash solo movie has been in development for years but is now finally off the ground. But, in a slightly cruel twist for the Scarlet Speedster, it seems all anyone can talk about is Batman. This multiversal adventure will see Michael Keaton reprise his Burtonverse Batman (along with that iconic art deco Batmobile), with Ben Affleck returning to the role for the first time since Justice League.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman ’89 #1

Step back into the Gotham of Tim Burton’s seminal classic Batman movies! Batman ’89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: BATMAN! And he’ll get Bruce Wayne’s help in taking down the Dark Knight!
MoviesComicBook

Batman '89 Robin Designs Revealed

Michael Keaton's Batman is finally getting a Robin. Before Tim Burton decided to leave the Batman franchise and Warner Bros. chose to take the series in a lighter direction with Joel Schumacher, plans were in place to give Keaton a Robin. Marlon Wayans was in discussions to play the role, with some talk of him appearing in Batman Returns before ultimately being saved for the third movie that never happened. DC Comics has chosen to return to the Batman '89 universe with today's Batman '89 #1, which sees the original Batman film writer Sam Hamm teaming with artist Joe Quinones to continue the story from where it left off in Batman Returns. The issue includes the first appearance of this universe's Robin.
Moviesdigitalchumps.com

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

Disclaimer: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided us with a free copy of this Blu-ray/DVD that we reviewed in this blog post. The opinions we share are our own. “Will this holiday ever end? The reign of terror wrought by the Holiday killer continues in Gotham City. With each calculated crime, the stakes rise as tensions boil over between the Falcone and Maroni crime families. As Batman, James Gordon and Harvey Dent race to solve the deadly puzzle, a breach at Arkham Asylum brings villainous players Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Mad Hatter into the game. Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel, Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two concludes this gripping chapter in the Dark Knight’s saga.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Finally Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another DC Multiverse figure as they jump into the DCEU once again with Harley Quinn. The figure was expected to release quite some time ago, and it was thought to have been canceled, but live-action Harley lives with pre-order finally going live. This version of Harley Quinn comes out of her solo film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. She features her costume design from the end of the film with her roller blades on while wearing her golden jumpsuit with a pink shirt underneath. For accessories, she will come with her iconic mallet as well as the sandwich that started it all.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Black & Red Batsuit

A new action figure for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman gives us our first look at a black and red batsuit. Matt Reeves’ The Batman is one of the most anticipated films coming out of DC’s upcoming slate. Set to be a darker, more detective-driven Batman story, the film is set to hit cinemas early next year. The DC project boasts an insane cast that would make any indie head faint. With Robert Pattinson set to star as Bruce Wayne, Reeves has roped in Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Details on the film have been slim but a new look at an action figure might just suggest that Pattinson will be rocking multiple batsuits.
Video GamesComicBook

New McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures: Joker, Kotal Khan, and More

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a new wave of 7-inch figures inspired by Mortal Kombat 11, and fans will want to jump all over them. For one thing, there's another Joker to collect, which may or may not be exciting to you given how many Jokers are in the McFarlane line. However, this wave also includes Kotal Kahn in his Cutter of Men skin, Shao Kahn in his Platnium Kahn skin, and Liu Kang in his Fighting Abbot skin.
MoviesWashington Post

Tim Burton never got to make more Batman movies. This new comic is the next best thing.

The idea was as simple as it was potentially extraordinary: Take the world that Tim Burton created in his first two Batman films and bring it back to life in the pages of a comic book. The series would serve as a version of the third and fourth Batman films that Burton never got to make and that fans could only dream about after Joel Schumacher stepped in as director of the franchise in the 1990s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy