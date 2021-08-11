The Batman Movie: First Look at McFarlane Toys’ Black and Red Batman
While The Batman is still months away from release, fans can get a glimpse at the black-and-red version of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit courtesy of McFarlane toys. Todd McFarlane shared a look at the McFarlane Toys work office via his Instagram page. Perhaps by accident, McFarlane's tour offered a shot of the black-and-red Batsuit Batman action figure standing atop what appears to be a base resembling a rooftop with a gargoyle. Whether this figure represents an actual moment in Matt Reeves' movie or is a particular variant inspired by early posters for the film remains unclear. You can take a look below.comicbook.com
