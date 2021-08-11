The Batman Movie: First Look at McFarlane Toys’ Black and Red Batman

McFarlane Toys is back with another DC Multiverse figure as they jump into the DCEU once again with Harley Quinn. The figure was expected to release quite some time ago, and it was thought to have been canceled, but live-action Harley lives with pre-order finally going live. This version of Harley Quinn comes out of her solo film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. She features her costume design from the end of the film with her roller blades on while wearing her golden jumpsuit with a pink shirt underneath. For accessories, she will come with her iconic mallet as well as the sandwich that started it all.