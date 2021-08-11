Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adds Ezio's Iconic Outfit
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release its latest big DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, tomorrow, August 12th, but it's not the only piece of downloadable content that fans might be excited about this week as Ubisoft has officially added previous Assassin's Creed franchise protagonist Ezio's iconic outfit to the title. If you want to traverse the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as an Eivor that looks like Ezio, that's something you can do right now so long as you meet the prerequisites.comicbook.com
