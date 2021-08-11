Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adds Ezio's Iconic Outfit

Cryptozoic's DC Deck-Building Game is continuing to expand, but there have been some unfortunate changes to that expansion plan. In a recent blog post, Cryptozoic revealed that their upcoming The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash Rivals set and the Injustice stand-alone expansion have been pushed back to 2022, though the bigger news is that the planned Suicide Squad expansion for Rebirth is no longer being released. That's disappointing, especially because Rebirth's upgraded and cooperative-focused mechanics would've made a Suicide Squad set extremely fun. No reason was given for the cancellation, but hopefully, that becomes clear at some point down the line. It wasn't all bad news though, as they also revealed we are getting an expansion to Dark Nights: Metal in 2023.