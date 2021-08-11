Hochul prepares to step into the spotlight and a political opportunity

WASHINGTON — Now that New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is stepping aside, future Gov. Kathy Hochul has an immense responsibility, as well as an immense opportunity. She will take office in the midst of a crisis, as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising. And she will be following a governor who raised his profile throughout the pandemic with his out-front messaging on how to tackle the virus (though that story is far more complicated than it may have initially seemed).