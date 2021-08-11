Sun forecast for Brookshire — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BROOKSHIRE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brookshire. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookshire:

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.