4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Union
WEST. UNION, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
