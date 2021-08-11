Pennsylvania Tourism Office’s New Garden-Themed Road Trip Links Outdoor Fans with Their Best Buds

Andalusia Historic House, Gardens, and Arboretum in Bensalem, one of several stops in a self-guided tour from the Pennsylvania Tourism Offic Image via Andalusia Historic House, Gardens, and Arboretum.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office recently unveiled its Best Buds: A Garden Trail road trip. The self-guided sojourn takes travelers through gardens and arboretums in the Keystone State, including several local botanical attractions. Michele Herrmann sniffed through its details for Forbes.

“Pennsylvania’s gardens and arboretums are steeped in as much history as they are in beauty,” said Michael Chapaloney, executive director of tourism for the PA Department of Community & Economic Development . “Our locations include the oldest botanical gardens in North America, arboretums built by America’s first U.S. Forester, and others tied to titans of industry and cultural importance.”

The trail has 21 stops divided into four major areas in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and its suburbs .

Nearby Featured attractions include:

As it is a self-guided itinerary, the Best Buds: A Garden Trail encourages visitors to maximize their enjoyment and stroll through each garden stop at their own pace.

Read more about Best Buds: A Garden Trail in Forbes .