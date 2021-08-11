Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Tourism Office’s New Garden-Themed Road Trip Links Outdoor Fans with Their Best Buds

Posted by 
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1Q9s_0bON38wo00
Andalusia Historic House, Gardens, and Arboretum in Bensalem, one of several stops in a self-guided tour from the Pennsylvania Tourism OfficImage via Andalusia Historic House, Gardens, and Arboretum.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office recently unveiled its Best Buds: A Garden Trail road trip. The self-guided sojourn takes travelers through gardens and arboretums in the Keystone State, including several local botanical attractions. Michele Herrmann sniffed through its details for Forbes.

“Pennsylvania’s gardens and arboretums are steeped in as much history as they are in beauty,” said Michael Chapaloney, executive director of tourism for the PA Department of Community & Economic Development. “Our locations include the oldest botanical gardens in North America, arboretums built by America’s first U.S. Forester, and others tied to titans of industry and cultural importance.”

The trail has 21 stops divided into four major areas in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Nearby Featured attractions include:

As it is a self-guided itinerary, the Best Buds: A Garden Trail encourages visitors to maximize their enjoyment and stroll through each garden stop at their own pace.

Read more about Best Buds: A Garden Trail in Forbes.

Comments / 0

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
461
Followers
542
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Andalusia, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Bensalem Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Buds#Andalusia Historic House#Arboretum#Media Bartram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
MuseumsPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

National Museum of Industrial History Beams with Pride Over Outdoor Expansion for Historic Machinery Display

Officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon on Foundry Park at the National Museum of Industrial History in nearby Bethlehem.Image via National Museum of Industrial History. Southeastern Pennsylvania’s industrial history is all about size: large-scale things like steel mills, coal mines, textile mills, and shipyards. Their stories are so big, they easily outgrow the traditional indoor settings of museums that try to tell them. This reality recently led Bethlehem’s National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) to a new, outdoor expansion.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

If Philadelphia’s Collar Counties Seem a Little Tight, It May Be From A Decade of Increasing Populations

The 2020 Census revealed a decade's worth of population shifts in Philadelphia and its collar counties.Image via InnerWill.com. According to the first local and demographic results from the 2020 census, Philadelphia’s collar counties — and the city itself — grew in the 2010-2020 decade. Philadelphia gained around 77,800 residents, and demographics shifted elsewhere, reported Michaelle Bond and John Duchneskie for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Population Data Show We’re Bucking Trends in Pennsylvania Demographics

The 2010-2020 regional census shows that Bucks County has gained a more multicultural population.Image via newyorkcaresmuralproject at Creative Commons. According to new census data, Bucks County is one of the few counties in Pennsylvania showing a population increase over the past decade. Jonathan Tamari and Jonathan Lai reported the trend for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Borough Gets a Late-August Exemption from Kitchen Duty: It’s Yardley Restaurant Week

Organic Scottish Salmon with glazed raspberry, pomegranate, cranberry reduction from the Canal Street GrillImage via Canal Street Grill. Leave the microwaves empty and don’t bother setting the table. Your lunches and dinners can be outsourced. It’s time for the 2021 edition of Yardley Restaurant Week. Jeff Werner previewed the culinary carnival for the Bucks Local News.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Willow Grove Amusement Park’s 80 Years of Merriment Eventually Gave Way to Merchandise

The Old WIllow Grove Amusement Park.Images via Old Images of Philadelphia FaceBook. Long-term Bucks County residents may well remember when the space that is today occupied by Willow Grove Mall was once home to Willow Grove Amusement Park. Its 80-year run as a summertime mecca of fun and escape for local families was remembered by Alonzo Kittrels for ThePhiladelphia Tribune.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Grieving Owner-Operator of Promised Land Organic Farm in Yardley Gets Help with Summer Harvest

The Hansen Family of Promised Land Organic Farm in Yardley.Image via Promised Land Organic Farm. A Yardley organic farm family, left short-handed and heavy-hearted by the passing of its matriarch, received some unexpected help with a labor-intensive task. Freda R. Savana, for the Bucks County Herald, covered the volunteers who responded to this grieving clan at Promised Land Organic Farm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy