Fort Thomas, KY

Fort Thomas Weather Forecast

Fort Thomas (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bON30t000

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

