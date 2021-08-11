Fort Thomas Weather Forecast
FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
