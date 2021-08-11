Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath, PA

Bath Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bath (PA) Weather Channel
Bath (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BATH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bON2yHm00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath, PA
65
Followers
533
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Southbridge, MAPosted by
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Southbridge: Thursday, August 19: Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Mostly Cloudy; Saturday, August 21: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Verona, PAPosted by
Verona (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Verona

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Verona: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Mosinee, WIPosted by
Mosinee (WI) Weather Channel

Mosinee Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mosinee: Thursday, August 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, August 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Troutman, NCPosted by
Troutman (NC) Weather Channel

Troutman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Troutman: Thursday, August 19: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy