Another cloudy day in Hamburg — make the most of it with these activities

(HAMBURG, NJ.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamburg:

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



