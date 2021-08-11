Cancel
Bolivar, TN

Weather Forecast For Bolivar

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bON2np100

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

