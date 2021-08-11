Chiloquin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHILOQUIN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 97 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 12 Areas Of Smoke High 97 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 13 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



