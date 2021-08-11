Chiloquin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHILOQUIN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Areas Of Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
