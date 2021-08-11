Center Line Weather Forecast
CENTER LINE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0