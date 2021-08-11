Weather Forecast For Grayling

GRAYLING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.