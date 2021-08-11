Cancel
Galliano, LA

Wednesday set for rain in Galliano — 3 ways to make the most of it

Galliano (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(GALLIANO, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Galliano Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Galliano:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bON2N4F00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

