Terrebonne, OR

Terrebonne Daily Weather Forecast

Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bON2GtA00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 100 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 102 °F, low 63 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Haze

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

