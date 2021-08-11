Terrebonne Daily Weather Forecast
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 102 °F, low 63 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Haze
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0