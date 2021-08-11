Terrebonne Daily Weather Forecast

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 100 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 102 °F, low 63 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Haze High 102 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



