Silver Springs Weather Forecast
SILVER SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0