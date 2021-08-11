Cancel
Atoka, TN

Atoka is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ATOKA, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bON2CMG00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Atoka, TNPosted by
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Atoka Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atoka: Wednesday, August 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, August 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, August 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
Atoka, TNPosted by
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ATOKA, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atoka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

