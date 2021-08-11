Cancel
Mentone, CA

A rainy Wednesday in Mentone — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
(MENTONE, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mentone Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mentone:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bON2Aao00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

