Johnston, SC

Johnston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Johnston (SC) Weather Channel
Johnston (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bON29nK00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.






Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

