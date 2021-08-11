Cancel
Farmingville, NY

Farmingville Daily Weather Forecast

Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FARMINGVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bON1wcx00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

