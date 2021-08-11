Mountain View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Occasional rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Occasional rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- 13 mph wind
Saturday, August 14
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
