Mountain View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Occasional rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Scattered rain showers during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F 12 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Occasional rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F 13 mph wind



Saturday, August 14 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.