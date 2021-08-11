Wednesday sun alert in Central — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0