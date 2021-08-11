Cancel
Central, SC

Wednesday sun alert in Central — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Central (SC) Weather Channel
Central (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bON1rDK00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Central (SC) Weather Channel

Community Policy