Eddyville, KY

Eddyville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bON1nve00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Eddyville, KY
