Eddyville Daily Weather Forecast
EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
