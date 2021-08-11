Clinton Weather Forecast
CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
