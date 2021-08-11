Cancel
Clinton, MA

Clinton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bON1kHT00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clinton, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

