The work event. A term that, for some, denotes networking opportunities, a nice break from the office 9-5, and perhaps some questionably beige canapés. For others, an invitation to a work event brings with it a cold, sinking feeling: it’s out of routine, it’s in an unfamiliar place, you’ll be expected to mingle with people you don’t know well (if it all)… Then there’s the pressure to positively represent your company, take in all the information, and better yourself as an employee. If you’re naturally introverted, the prospect of a work event is nerve-wracking – and if you struggle with anxiety, it can feel thoroughly overwhelming.