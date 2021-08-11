Cancel
Eugene, OR

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Aug. 11: Real American patriots

Register-Guard
 8 days ago

There are extremists for every issue of our socio/political maelstrom. There are demagogues and those who will demagogue an issue until it loses all meaning. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a demagogue, nor was he a politician. He did not imagine himself to have power over the past or the present, but only the future when he said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation ... “ King didn’t live to see that day, and neither have I.

