Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
