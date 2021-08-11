Cancel
Fairfield, PA

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bON1HsW00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

