3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Shiprock

(SHIPROCK, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shiprock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shiprock:

Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 61 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



