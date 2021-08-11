Cancel
Arnaudville, LA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Arnaudville

Posted by 
Arnaudville (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ARNAUDVILLE, LA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Arnaudville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arnaudville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bON11q900

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

