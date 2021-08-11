Cancel
Mountain Top, PA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MOUNTAIN TOP, PA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Mountain Top, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Top:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bON0twZ00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

