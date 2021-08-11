Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selmer, TN

Selmer Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bON0kFG00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer, TN
247
Followers
527
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selmer, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Southbridge, MAPosted by
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Southbridge: Thursday, August 19: Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Mostly Cloudy; Saturday, August 21: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Delmar, DEPosted by
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmar

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delmar: Thursday, August 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 20: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday,
Verona, PAPosted by
Verona (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Verona

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Verona: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Posted by
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Fishkill

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fishkill: Thursday, August 19: Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Posted by
Clairton (PA) Weather Channel

Clairton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clairton: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Tarentum, PAPosted by
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Tarentum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tarentum: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the

Comments / 0

Community Policy