Vassar, MI

Vassar Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

VASSAR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bON0giM00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

