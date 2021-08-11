Vassar Weather Forecast

VASSAR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



