Belington Weather Forecast

BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



