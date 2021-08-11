Belington Weather Forecast
BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0