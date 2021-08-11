Cancel
Clintwood, VA

Jump on Clintwood’s rainy forecast today

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CLINTWOOD, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clintwood Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clintwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bON0U4W00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

