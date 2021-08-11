Cancel
Plain City, OH

Plain City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plain City, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Plain City, OH Posted by
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Plain City

(PLAIN CITY, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plain City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

