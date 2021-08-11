Plain City Weather Forecast

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.