Rogers, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Rogers

Posted by 
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROGERS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bON0RQL00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

