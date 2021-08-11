Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Cove, NC

Walnut Cove Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bON0MFw00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel

Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel

Walnut Cove, NC
174
Followers
532
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Cove, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy