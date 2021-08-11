Walnut Cove Weather Forecast

WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.