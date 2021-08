Sinbad’s kids would like to put the long-standing conspiracy theory to rest. Their father did not star in the 1990s film Shazaam because no such movie exists. It “did not happen,” his daughter Paige Bryan told NBCLX. “Get over it.” If you are still in denial, his son Royce Adkins points out “people the closest to us who know everything about our family” have been uncertain if a Sinbad-led Shazaam truly exists.