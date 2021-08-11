Suncook Weather Forecast
SUNCOOK, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
