Grain Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
