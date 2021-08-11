Cancel
Carrollton, KY

Weather Forecast For Carrollton

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
CARROLLTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bON08z100

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

