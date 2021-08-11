Cancel
Lumberton, MS

Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bON076I00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

