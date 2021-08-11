Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



